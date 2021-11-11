Another blow to BJP Bengal as Tollywood actor Srabanti quits party

Amid a slew of members leaving the party, popular Bengali actor Srabanti on Thursday announced that she was quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Srabanti alleged that the BJP failed to take up issues that concern the state’s progress. "Severing all ties with the BJP, the party for which I fought the last state elections. Reason being their lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of Bengal...,” the actress tweeted.

Severing all ties with the BJP, the party for which I fought the last state elections.Reason being their lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of Bengal... — Srabanti (@srabantismile) November 11, 2021

After the Assembly election results, several key leaders severed their ties with the party in West Bengal. The actor had joined the BJP in March this year, and contested in the Vidhan Sabha elections against senior Trinamool leader Partha Chatterjee, from Behala Paschim constituency, in south Kolkata.

Check out the latest DH videos here: