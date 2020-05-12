Another CISF personnel succumbs to coronavirus in Kolkata

A CISF official posted in Kolkata has died tdue o COVID-19 infection on Monday. With the latest death, the COVID-19 toll in CISF has gone up to three.

According to sources, the deceased, an ASI Jharu Burman, used to work at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSEL) in Kolkata.

“DG #CISF & all ranks salute the spirit & steadfast devotion to duty of our #CoronaWarrior ASI Jharu Burman of CISF Unit GRSEL Kolkata who sacrificed his life at the altar of duty battling #COVID-19 infection. We stand firm with the bereaved family of the brave soul,” CISF stated in a tweet.

Burman was under treatment at a local hospital for the last few days.

Earlier, another CISF personnel posted at the Indian Museum in Kolkata had died of the infection.

So far, there has been 66 active COVID-19 cases in the paramilitary forces, sources said.