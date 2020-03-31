One COVID-19 patient dies in Bengal, death toll at 3

Another COVID-19 patient dies in Bengal, death toll in state now at 3

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Mar 31 2020, 10:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 10:42 ist
Representative image/Reuters Photo

 A woman infected with the coronavirus died at a hospital in West Bengal's Howrah district, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to three in the state, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The woman in her 40s had recently visited north Bengal but had no foreign travel history, he said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"The person died on Monday night before test results came. Her test results confirmed that she was infected with the coronavirus," the official said.

Meanwhile, four new cases of coronavirus have been reported in West Bengal, taking the count to 26, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
West Bengal
Howrah
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

 