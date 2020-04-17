Another COVID-19 patient dies in Bihar, toll rises to two

1 more COVID-19 dead in Bihar; toll rises to two

A 35-year-old COVID-19 patient on Friday died at AIIMS, Patna, where he was undergoing treatment for multiple ailments, the hospitals director said.

Prabhat Kumar Singh, Director of AIIMS, Patna, said the deceased hailed from Vaishali district and he had tested positive on April 15.

"He was suffering from many serious complications, including those related to the brain. Upon being tested, he also turned out to be COVID-19 positive," Singh told PTI- Bhasha.

According to sources in the health department, the man hailed from Raghopur panchayat under Vaishali district, and suffered from tuberculosis, typhoid and several other illnesses.

Before being referred to AIIMS, Patna, he was admitted to a private hospital here, which was sealed after he tested positive.

With his death, the number of coronavirus fatalities in the state has risen to two. On March 21, a 38-year-old person from Munger died and test reports that came out a day later confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive.

