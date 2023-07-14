Another Manipur bank looted, computers and electronic items stolen

Days after cash and ornaments valued at over Rs 2.25 crore were found missing from an Axis Bank branch in Manipur’s Churachandpur, criminals targeted another bank in Kangpokpi district and looted computers and other electronic items worth nearly Rs 1 crore, officials said on Friday.

The Kangpokpi branch of Manipur State Cooperative Bank, north of Imphal Valley, has been closed since May 4, police told PTI adding, "the theft was detected three days ago when officials went to open the bank”.

"Though the cash vault was found broken, bank officials had removed all the money from it and the ATM located on the bank premises in mid-May as per the instructions of the head office," the official said.

At least six computers, a printer and other electronic items are missing, the official said, adding an FIR has been lodged at Kangpokpi police station.

Also read | As Modi lands in Paris, European Parliament expresses concerns over Hindu majoritarianism, situation in violence-hit Manipur

On July 10, cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.25 crore were found missing from a branch of Axis Bank in Churchandpur.

Officials said they came to know about the theft when the bank reopened after remaining closed for more than two months since violence broke out in the state on May 3.

Police said thieves drilled a hole from the rear side of the bank and gained entry. "Rs 1.25-crore cash was looted along with gold ornaments estimated to be valued at over Rs 1 crore in addition to a computer," an official said.

More than 150 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.