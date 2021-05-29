Another MLA in Assam dies due to Covid-19; daily death toll still worrying

An MLA belonging to United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), a regional party in the Bodoland region in Western Assam died of Covid-19 on Saturday, three days after another MLA in the same region passed away due to post-Covid complications.

Leho Ram Boro, who was elected from Tamulpur Assembly constituency, tested Covid-19 positive recently but succumbed to the virus at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday.

Boro was 63.

UPPL is a regional ally of the BJP and is part of the Assam government.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and UPPL chief Pramod Boro condoled Boro's untimely demise. Sarma instructed two ministers, UG Brahma and Ashok Singhal to pay final tributes to Boro on behalf of the state government.

On Wednesday, Majendra Narzary, MLA of Gossaigaon constituency in Bodoland region died at GMCH due to post-Covid complications. Narzary belonged to Bodoland People's Front, another regional party which was part of the Congress-led grand alliance of seven opposition parties in the Assembly elections held in March-April.

While Assam's Covid-19 positivity rate has come down from over 9 per cent to 4.42 per cent since May 15, the number of deaths (80 to 90 daily) continues to be a worry for the health department. The state on Friday reported 5,436 new Covid-19 cases taking the total number of active cases to 53,317.

The state reported 80 deaths on Friday. This pushed the death toll in the second wave of Covid-19 which began in March to nearly 1,500.