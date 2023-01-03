Odisha: Another Russian found dead, third in fortnight

Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in fortnight

Police could not immediately ascertain the cause of the death

  • Jan 03 2023, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 12:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Another Russian was found dead in Odisha on Tuesday, the third such incident in a fortnight, police said. The Russian, identified as Milyakov Sergey, was found dead in a ship anchored at Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur district.

The 51-year-old man was the chief engineer of the vessel, M B Aldnah, which was on its way to Mumbai from Chittagong Port in Bangladesh via Paradip. He was found dead in his ship chamber around 4.30 am.

Read | Head of major Russian shipyard which built subs for India dies suddenly, same day Putin-critic Antov died in Odisha

Police could not immediately ascertain the cause of the death.

Paradip Port Trust Chairman P L Haranand confirmed the death of the Russian engineer and said an investigation was underway.

Two Russian tourists, including a lawmaker, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rayagada town in southern Odisha in the latter half of December.

Read | Russians’ deaths must be probed

Pavel Antov (65), a lawmaker in Russia, died after allegedly falling from a hotel's third floor on December 24, while his friend Vladimir Bidenov (61) was found dead in his room on December 22.

Both cases are being investigated by the Odisha Police.

Odisha
Russia
Crime
