Anti-CAA activists in Assam test Covid-19 positive in jail

Two activists in Assam, who are in jail since the anti-CAA agitation in December, tested positive Covid-19 inside Guwahati Central jail on Wednesday, a day after a special NIA court here ordered for the test of their samples.

Two leaders of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), Dhaijya Konwar and Bitu Sonowal, were tested positive while their senior leader and firebrand anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi's test report is still awaited.

Akhil's family had earlier demanded a Covid-19 test after he reportedly developed symptoms but the jail authorities collected swab samples of Akhil and three of his associates only after being ordered by a special NIA court here on Tuesday.

KMSS alleged that the jail authorities neglected the demand for their Covid-19 tests as part of a conspiracy by the BJP-led government in Assam to kill them.

Akhil and several other KMSS leaders and members were arrested after an anti-CAA protest in December turned violent in Guwahati and some other places.

Assam government handed over the case to the NIA, booked him under sedition charge and even alleged his links with the CPI (Maoists).

Akhil was earlier granted bail in a case registered in Guwahati but was later arrested in cases pending in Jorhat and Sivasagar districts.

The NIA on May 29 filed charge sheets against Akhil and three of his associates related to sedition charges and their activities during the anti-CAA agitation.

His lawyer is planning to file another bail application soon.

Leader of Congress Legislature party Debabrat Saikia said that the party would provide legal assistance to Akhil. Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha and former Union minister Salman Khurshid will represent Gogoi in the court, he said in a statement.

In a statement, KMSS, however, questioned how Konwar and Sonowal got infected with Coronavirus even as the entry of outsiders into Guwahati central jail was prohibited a few months ago as a preventive measure against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, KMSS members and Akhil's supporters launched an online campaign for his release from jail soon.