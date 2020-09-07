Anti-CAA regional parties in Assam must unite to defeat BJP: Akhil Gogoi

Anti-CAA activist in Assam, Akhil Gogoi, who is in jail since December on Monday urged all regional forces to join hands and contest elections together to defeat BJP in the Assembly elections slated next year.

"All regional forces must unite, have one party together and fight under one umbrella if we want to stop BJP and RSS's run in Assam. Otherwise, BJP and RSS will remain in Assam for the next 50-years. We must unite to give a befitting reply to BJP for passing the CAA and trying to destroy Assamese identity and culture," Akhil told reporters while being taken by police for a medical test.

Akhil is in judicial custody and is facing a sedition charge since he was arrested in December for allegedly leading the violent anti-CAA agitation. At least five persons died in police firing and during the protest that rocked most parts of Assam in December.

Organisations representing indigenous communities fear that the CAA would destroy Assamese identity and culture by giving citizenship to a large number of post-1971 "illegal migrants" from neighbouring Bangladesh.

As BJP refused to withdraw the act, influential All Assam Students' Union and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad recently decided to jointly launch a political party and contest next year's Assembly elections with a target to defeat BJP and its regional allies, Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front.

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, the organisation Akhil leads also announced about launching a new regional party and contest elections. But political observers says if the new regional parties contest the elections seperately, this would ultimately help BJP by dividing the anti-CAA votes. Akhil's appeal for unity is, therefore, seen as significant for unity of the regional forces.

However, Akhil's hint that they would not join the "grand alliance" being planned by opposition Congress and Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF made many believe that the plan to unite all the anti-CAA votes would still be a distant dream against BJP and its allies. BJP and its allies formed its first government in Assam in 2016 by defeating the 15-year-old Congress government led by Tarun Gogoi.