Anti-CAA resolution to be tabled in Bengal Assembly on January 27

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her government will table a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the state Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said that the resolution will be tabled on January 27.

The development comes at a time when the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is being targeted by the Left Front and the Congress for not passing a resolution against CAA in the Assembly.

The Left and Congress had also questioned the authenticity of the chief minister’s opposition to CAA in this regard.

“The resolution will be tabled in the Assembly on January 27. We have already submitted the resolution to the Speaker on January 20,” said Chatterjee while speaking to reporters at the Assembly on Tuesday.

Even as he urged Opposition parties to “unite in protest” against CAA, the minister took a veiled dig at them saying that those who are targeting the chief minister now will soon understand that by doing so they are only strengthening the BJP’s hands.

However, the Left Front and the Congress alleged that the state government’s decision about the resolution comes from the chief minister’s realisation that she was lagging behind other opposition parties vis-à-vis opposing CAA.