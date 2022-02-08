Armed insurgents intimidating candidates, claims BJP's ally NPP in Manipur

The National People's Party (NPP), a partner of BJP-led government in Manipur on Tuesday alleged that armed insurgents were intimidating its candidates and are supporting the opponents in BJP and NPF contesting the Assembly elections.

"Several militants are intimidating and abusing our party and candidates in a targeted manner. The armed outfits, namely KNF-MC, KNF-Z, UKLF, KNA, HPC (D), have openly come out in blatant support of our opponent’s candidates from BJP and Naga People's Front (NPF)," the NPP said in a statement.

The NPP had contested nine seats in 2017 and won four. The party supported and helped BJP wrest power from Congress, which had emerged as the single largest party by winning 28 of the 60 Assembly seats.

Also Read — Rahul's 'Union of States' comment in common agenda of Congress-led alliance for Manipur polls

This time, the NPP has named 43 candidates for the Assembly elections scheduled for February 27 and March 3. The NPP chief and Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday hoped the party may emerge as the single largest party in Manipur this time.

"In 55-Tipaimukh Assembly Constituency, the cadres of a militant outfit, HPC (D) are moving around with arms intimidating the voters and village chiefs to vote for BJP candidates. The underground group like KNA and UKLF under Suspension of Operation (SOO) are threatening our party workers and village chief to support BJP candidate Letpao Haokip at 42 Tengnoupal constituency. At Tamenglong constituency, outfits under SOO are campaigning strongly for NPF and BJP candidates. The outfit has warned our party workers of dire consequences," the NPP said.

It further said outfit members had halted six women NPP workers and two drivers at Lamden Kuki village and threatened to shoot them if they campaign for NPP

candidates. The party has lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur about intimidation by the militant groups.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: