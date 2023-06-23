Armed men open fire at villages in Manipur

Armed men open fire at villages in Manipur

This comes a day after two soldiers were injured when unknown gunmen fired at them at North Boljang in Imphal West district.

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Jun 23 2023, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 17:57 ist
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far. Credit: IANS Photo

A group of armed men, who sneaked from Yaingangpokpi (YKPI) in Manipur’s Imphal East district and moved towards the hills on Friday afternoon, fired from automatic weapons towards Urangpat and Gwaltabi villages, officials said.

Security forces columns, which were immediately deployed in these "vacant" villages, responded cautiously to avoid any collateral damage.

However, a large group of women in YKPI and Seijang areas were preventing the movement of additional columns into the area, officials added.

Also Read | CPI(M), Congress demonstrations over Manipur tension in Kerala to resist BJP's Christian outreach

This comes a day after two soldiers were injured when unknown gunmen fired at them at North Boljang in Imphal West district around 5 am on Thursday.

During initial search operations by the security forces, one INSAS light machine gun and one INSAS rifle were recovered.

Shots of automatic small arms were also heard near Urangpat, north of YKPI, around 5.45 pm on Wednesday.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manipur
India News
meitei
kuki

Related videos

What's Brewing

Expert explains 'catastrophic implosion' of Titan sub

Expert explains 'catastrophic implosion' of Titan sub

Sidelined from academia, Dalits archive caste history

Sidelined from academia, Dalits archive caste history

Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour

Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour

James Cameron wishes he'd sounded alarm over Titan sub

James Cameron wishes he'd sounded alarm over Titan sub

UP heat wave likely doubled by climate change: Study

UP heat wave likely doubled by climate change: Study

Social connectedness vital to survive climate disasters

Social connectedness vital to survive climate disasters

Neymar could face $1M fine for environmental violations

Neymar could face $1M fine for environmental violations

Why Modi and other top Indian leaders stay single

Why Modi and other top Indian leaders stay single

Coffee, idli-dosa lovers, beware! Price rise on cards

Coffee, idli-dosa lovers, beware! Price rise on cards

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

 