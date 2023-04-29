Arms manufacturing unit busted in West Bengal, 2 held

Arms manufacturing unit busted in West Bengal, 2 arrested

Police said they were probing the motive to manufacture arms

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 29 2023, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 22:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons were arrested in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district after an arms manufacturing 'factory' was busted on Saturday, police said.

A kuchcha house at Ramchandrapur in Basanti police station area was raided in the early hours, and arms and items being used for manufacturing those were seized, Superintendent of Police Pushpa said.

Also Read | Lightning strikes in West Bengal: Toll rises to 18

Arms used to be manufactured at the house in the garb of women working on zari, she said.

Seven improvised long firearms were seized, besides several items to manufacture arms, she added.

Two persons were arrested from the house, and one of them was arrested in 2019 as well, police said.

Police said they were probing the motive to manufacture arms.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
India News
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Pro-Putin bikers launch rally bound for Berlin

Pro-Putin bikers launch rally bound for Berlin

All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions

All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions

Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop

Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop

Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future

Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future

'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan

'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Abhilash Tomy is 1st Indian to finish Golden Globe Race

Abhilash Tomy is 1st Indian to finish Golden Globe Race

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

Pampered summers

Pampered summers

 