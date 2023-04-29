Arms manufacturing unit busted in West Bengal, 2 arrested

Two persons were arrested in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district after an arms manufacturing 'factory' was busted on Saturday, police said.
A kuchcha house at Ramchandrapur in Basanti police station area was raided in the early hours, and arms and items being used for manufacturing those were seized, Superintendent of Police Pushpa said.
Also Read | Lightning strikes in West Bengal: Toll rises to 18
Arms used to be manufactured at the house in the garb of women working on zari, she said.
Seven improvised long firearms were seized, besides several items to manufacture arms, she added.
Two persons were arrested from the house, and one of them was arrested in 2019 as well, police said.
Police said they were probing the motive to manufacture arms.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Korean waves whet an appetite for curls
Pro-Putin bikers launch rally bound for Berlin
All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions
Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop
Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future
'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan
Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run
Abhilash Tomy is 1st Indian to finish Golden Globe Race
New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird
Pampered summers