Army called in for rescue in flood-hit Assam

The Army has been called in to rescue the flood-affected people in Assam as over 14 lakh people remained affected in 25 districts by the deluge so far.

The district administration in Baksa in western Assam called the army to rescue and evacuate the people marooned in floodwater.

"Troops of the army immediately sprung into action. The Army column along with SDRF and civil administration evacuated the stranded villagers and shifted them to flood relief shelters in Udalguri village. Nearly 150 villagers were rescued including 55 women, 25 elderly and 30 children. The situation in Baksa has turned grim as the Beki river was flowing much above the danger level," said a statement issued by defence spokesperson based here, P Khongsai.

The daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday said the flood affected 14,06,711 people in 2,168 villages so far in 25 of the state's 33 districts. The situation is unlikely to improve in the next 24-hours with heavy rains continuing at most places in the state.

"The National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force personnel are continuing rescue operation at several places. A total of 234 relief camps have been opened, where 20,047 flood-hit people have taken shelter," the bulletin said.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above danger levels at five places while 10 of its tributaries and that of the Barak river were flowing above the danger level.