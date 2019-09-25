Army canine recover weapons in Assam

Jaari, a trained tracker dog of the Indian army helped security agencies recover a cache of weapons and ammunition inside Panbari Reserve Forest close to Bhutan border in western Assam on Monday.

The arms and ammunition were suspected to have been buried by members of NDFB (S), a banned militant group in Assam.

Based on specific information, a joint team of army's 5th Garhwal Rifles, SSB and Assam Police launched a search operation while the army pressed Jaari into service to locate the weapons.

Defence spokesperson based here Lt. Col. P. Khongsai said on Wednesday that the army canine Jaari led his handler and the search teams to the spot and on digging the area, the army and police personnel found the hidden cache of arms, ammunition, explosive and warlike stores. The recovery included nine factory-made rifles, 11 country-made rifles, ammunition of AK series rifles, ammunition of pistols and other weapons, explosives and empty cartridges.

The weapons were seized by the team and were taken to Panbari police station for legal action.

NDFB (S) has carried out violence in Bodoland Territorial Area Districts and parts of North Assam and was allegedly responsible for killing of 84 Adivasi villagers in December 2014. Security agencies have been carrying out operations against the outfit since then and have either killed or nabbed several of its cadres and leaders so far.