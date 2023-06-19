Army jawan injured amid fresh firing in Manipur

An Army personnel was injured after armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village last night.

"Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view presence of villagers in the area. One Army soldier sustained gun shot wound, the Army said in a tweet.

The injured soldier was evacuated to Military Hospital in Leimakhong and is stable.

Additional columns have been inducted in the area and joint operations are in progress.

Meanwhile, Kuki militants burnt down five abandoned houses in Kanto Sabal in Manipur's Lamsang district yesterday around midnight, a retired BSNL officer and a local resident confirmed to ANI.

𝘼𝙧𝙢𝙮 𝙎𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙞𝙚𝙧 𝙄𝙣𝙟𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝙐𝙣𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙤𝙠𝙚𝙙 𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙣 𝙄𝙢𝙥𝙝𝙖𝙡 𝙒𝙚𝙨𝙩

Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village during night of 18/19 June. Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire… pic.twitter.com/lyqhbdj8q4 — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 19, 2023

The incident took place despite the heavy deployment of Central Forces to guard the area.

More to follow...