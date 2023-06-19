Army jawan injured amid fresh firing in Manipur

Army jawan hurt amid fresh firing in Manipur

Meanwhile, Kuki militants burnt down five abandoned houses in Kanto Sabal in Manipur's Lamsang district yesterday around midnight

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 19 2023, 08:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 10:11 ist
Army personnel stand guard in violence-hit Manipur. Credit: IANS File Photo

An Army personnel was injured after armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village last night.

"Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view presence of villagers in the area. One Army soldier sustained gun shot wound, the Army said in a tweet.

The injured soldier was evacuated to Military Hospital in Leimakhong and is stable.

Additional columns have been inducted in the area and joint operations are in progress.

Meanwhile, Kuki militants burnt down five abandoned houses in Kanto Sabal in Manipur's Lamsang district yesterday around midnight, a retired BSNL officer and a local resident confirmed to ANI.

The incident took place despite the heavy deployment of Central Forces to guard the area.

More to follow...

Manipur
India News
kuki

