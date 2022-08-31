Army launches search operation for missing Arunachal Pradesh mountaineers

The Indian Army has launched a search operation for two members of a mountaineering expedition team missing since August 17.

Army's special forces and Arunachal Pradesh Scouts teams have been rushed for ground search while two Advance Light Helicopters and two Cheetah helicopters have been put on standby for aerial reconnaissance.

"Indian Army has already mounted the operation. Two ALH and two Cheetah helicopters have been put on standby, these will be used for aerial reconnaissance of the area with one of the team members onboard once the weather clears. Army’s highly trained and motivated special forces and Arunachal Scouts teams are also being employed for the ground search operations in the challenging terrain of the expedition area," the army said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

On August 29, administration in East Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh received information that two members of an expedition by mointainer, Tapi Mra upto to Mount Nyegi Kangtsang in East Kameng were missing.

Six other members of the expedition, who reached Seppa from their expedition base camp on August 29 evening informed it.

Arunachal Pradesh government sought help from Indian Army's Gajraj Corps based at Tezpur in neighbouring Assam, for the search and rescue mission, army said.