Army, PLA officials hold meet on PLA’s foundation day

Indian Army officials held special meetings with their Chinese counterparts on the occasion of the 92nd anniversary of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Thursday at Natula, Damai and Bumla.

“Special Border Personnel Meeting between India and China was held at Natu La, Damai and Bumla on August 1, 2019 to celebrate the 92nd Anniversary of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Foundation day. On invitation from the PLA, a delegation of Indian Army comprising of officers and soldiers took part in the celebrations at various locations along the LAC,” stated a release by Defence Ministry.

Both sides performed cultural programs for each other during the meetings.

“The PLA troops interacted with the visiting Indian delegation and presented a cultural program comprising of several events to celebrate the occasion. As a gesture of goodwill, the Indian side also reciprocated with traditional cultural performances to mark the occasion,” stated the release.

It further stated that such meetings play a key role in increasing mutual understanding between the two armies.

“Such interactions go a long way in ensuring better understanding between both armies and have contributed towards achieving common goals of peace and tranquility along the borders,” the release stated.