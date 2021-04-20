Army postpones Common Entrance Exam for NE due to Covid

Army postpones Common Entrance Exam for Northeast due to rising Covid-19 cases

Any fresh date for the examinations will be communicated as and when confirmed, the PRO said

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Apr 20 2021, 23:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 00:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Indian Army on Tuesday indefinitely postponed the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for Northeast, scheduled on April 25, on account of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, officials said.

Defence Public Relations Officer (Guwahati) Lt Col P Khongsai said the CEE was scheduled to take place in Shillong (Meghalaya), Jorhat and Narangi (Assam), and Rangapahar (Nagaland).

Follow DH's latest updates on Covid-19, here

"Due to prevailing Covid-19 situations, all the activities of Common Entrance Exam scheduled on 25 April, 2021 is postponed till further orders," he said.

Any fresh date for the examinations will be communicated as and when confirmed, the PRO said.

This will affect scores of candidates from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, West Bengal and Odisha, an official release said.

Khongsai also said all Indian Army Recruitment Rallies from May 1 to 8 in Aizawl have been postponed till May 31.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Common Entrance Test
North East
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus

Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus

Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls

Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls

Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna

Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna

'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'

'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

 