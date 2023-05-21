Army pushes 'soft ways' to bridge distrust among communities in violence-hit Manipur

Parallel to the flag marches and patrols, use of UAVs and helicopters to control violence in Manipur, Indian army is equally pushing its "soft ways" by taking up door-to-door conversations to instill a sense of security and bridge the mistrust among the distressed communities.

Since the army and Assam Rifles were called in on May 4, the forces have mobilized the community leaders and organised series of meetings in the worst affected Churachandpur, Bishenpur, Kangpokpi, Kakching and Imphal West district in order to promote peace and thereby prevent further escalation of the situation. Such activities continued amid efforts to contain violence and evacuate the stranded residents.

"Such meetings coupled with informal door to door interactions undertaken by patrols have significantly helped to bridge the deepening divide amongst different ethnic communities while addressing the root cause and finding out the amicable solution for the same. Our efforts were to bring members of all communities at various locations together to talk over the issues and resolve apprehensions and simultaneously address the prevalent security issues," said a statement issued by the army.

The violence that broke out on May 3 between sections of the majority Meitei and the Kuki community led to the death of 73 persons and displacement of over 35,000 others, both in the hills and Valley districts. Kukis live mostly in the hills district like Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Kakching while the Meiteis inhabit the Imphal Valley districts.

Rifles women and white flags

The Assam Rifles has also pressed its riflewomen to visit the camps, houses and villages to talk to the women members and convince them about safety measures. Thousands had fled their homes and sought refuge in camps guarded by the army and paramilitary forces after nearly 2,000 houses were burnt down. Many such people are scared to go back to their homes fearing further flare up.

The army also encouraged many Kuki and Meitei villagers to hoist white flags in front of their houses in order to assure each other about their commitment to give peace a chance and thereby dispel fear of further violence. "As a direct payoff, in addition to the six districts which were fairly unaffected by violence, villagers from the remaining districts have come out voluntarily to display white flags over their houses to express, albeit silently, their desire for peace for the future of Manipur," army said.

On May 15, a Kuki-Meitei solidarity meet was steered by Assam Rifles at Kwatha in Tengnoupal district near India-Myanmar border, which helped the security forces to organize a medical camp for over 300 residents.

The soft approaches have earned praise for the Army and Assam Rifles, which often face challenges during the counter-insurgency operations in Manipur and other parts of the Northeast due to protests by locals against the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.