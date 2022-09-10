Army renames garrison, road near China border in Arunachal Pradesh in Bipin Rawat's honour

Nearly 22 years after General Bipin Rawat commanded a unit at Kibithu, near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh, Indian army on Saturday renamed a garrison and 22-km road in honour of the country's first Chief of Defence Staff.

Rawat, who commanded a battalion 5/12 Gorkha Rifles as a colonel at Kibithu, situated atop 4,000 feet between 1999 and 2000, died in a helicopter crash near Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu in December last year.

On Saturday, Kibithu Military Camp was renamed General Bipin Rawat Military Garrison, wherein a gate built in local traditional architectural style was inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Brigadier (retired) BD Mishra. The 22-km road from Walong to Kibithu was also dedicated as General Bipin Rawat Marg by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. A majestic life-size mural of General Rawat was also unveiled at the function attended by senior army officers, Rawat's daughters and local residents.

"As a commander of the unit at Kibithu, General Rawat contributed immensely in strengthening the security structure of the area. His vision and foresight were instrumental in implementing the infrastructural development and social growth in the area, which greatly benefitted the local populace," army said in a statement on Saturday.

Kibithu is a small hamlet on the banks of the Lohit Valley in the Easternmost part of India in Arunachal Pradesh. A circle under Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh, Kibithu is also an important military camp of the Indian Army guarding the Line of Actual Control.

"General Bipin Rawat’s untimely demise in Dec 2021 left an irreplaceable void in the country," the army said.

"The event was witnessed by citizens of Kibithu and Walong. The dedication ceremony has further synergized civil-military relations and is a befitting tribute to the first Chief of Defence Staff of India," added the army.