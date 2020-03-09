Army rescues 390 people stranded due to heavy snowfall at Arunachal Pradesh's Sela Pass

The Indian Army has rescued 390 people who were stranded at Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district due to heavy snowfall, a Defence official said here on Monday.

The rescue operation was carried out at an altitude of 14,000 feet on the intervening nights of March 7 and 8, Tezpur-based Defence Spokesman Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande said.

The rescued people were provided with immediate medical support and hot snacks. They have expressed their gratitude towards the Army, he said.

Besides saving precious lives, the 16-hour-long operation in sub-zero temperature, strengthened the bonhomie and bonding between the Army and the civilians, the spokesperson added.