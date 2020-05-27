Army should have been called much earlier for restoration work in Bengal post cyclone Amphan: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said the state government should have called the Army much earlier for restoration work in the metropolis and its surrounding areas in the wake of the damage caused by cyclone 'Amphan'.

The state government requested Army support on May 23, three days after the cyclone struck.

"The Army should have been called much earlier. Maybe, it was not done due to ego problems," Ghosh told reporters here.

Ghosh also alleged that he was stopped twice while visiting the cyclone-affected people to provide aid.

The BJP leader said lockdown is not being implemented properly in West Bengal.

"During lockdown, Banerjee ventured out on to the streets which encouraged others. If the chief minister does not honour the lockdown, how do you expect others to do so," he said.

Referring to the return of migrant workers, he said it is the responsibility of the state government to ensure food and shelter for them.