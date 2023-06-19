Army soldier injured in unprovoked firing in Manipur

An Army soldier sustained gunshot wounds on his left leg after miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing in Manipur’s Imphal West district around 11:45 pm on Sunday.

According to sources, the soldier was evacuated to the military hospital at Leimakhong and is said to be stable.

Sources said the incident took place at Kanto Sabal village adjoining Leimakhong (Chingmang).

Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village during night of 18/19 June. Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire… pic.twitter.com/lyqhbdj8q4 — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 19, 2023

Soon after the incident, Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view presence of villagers in the area.

During the incident, miscreants also set three houses on fire in Chinmang village. The fire was later doused by the Army.

After a couple of hours of calm, unprovoked firing started again from Meitei Village of Kanto Sabal around 2.35 am and continued till 3 am, sources added.