Arunachal: Army truck falls in gorge; 1 dead, many hurt

Army truck falls in gorge in Arunachal; 1 jawan dead, many injured

The army vehicle, carrying 11 personnel, was on its way to Tuting army camp in the district from a transit camp at Migging

PTI
PTI, Itanagar,
  • Jul 14 2021, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 17:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An army man died and four others were critically injured as their truck fell into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The army vehicle, carrying 11 personnel, was on its way to Tuting army camp in the district from a transit camp at Migging, they said.

The truck fell into a gorge between Pango and Tuting around 7.10 am while negotiating the hilly road, Tuting Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Starlie Jamoh said.

"A jawan of the 4th Sikh Light Infantry Regiment died on the spot. The others were injured and four of them were critical," he said, quoting army sources.

The four critically injured jawans were evacuated by an army chopper, he said.

One of them was admitted at Dinjan Army Base Hospital in Assam's Tinsukia district, while the other three personnel were taken to the Army Base Hospital in Guwahati, Jamoh said.

Six jawans received minor injuries and were sent to Tuting by road, he said. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Army
Accident
Arunachal Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

Courteney, Britney and LGBTQ history: 6 Emmys takeaways

Courteney, Britney and LGBTQ history: 6 Emmys takeaways

Learning basic Kannada the immersive, fun Clubhouse way

Learning basic Kannada the immersive, fun Clubhouse way

 