Armyman killed, 4 soldiers injured in accident in Assam

Armyman killed, 4 soldiers injured in road accident in Assam

The deceased jawan was identified as Lance Naik Prabin Tamang, a native of Darjeeling in West Bengal

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Nov 07 2022, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 22:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An Armyman was killed and four other soldiers were injured in a road accident in Assam's Tamulpur district on Monday, a defence spokesperson said.

The army vehicle with five personnel on board was on the way from Narangi Cantonment in Guwahati to the Darranga Field Firing Range when the accident happened, he said.

"A tyre of the vehicle burst, leading to the accident, near Geruapar, about 10 kms from the headquarter town of Tamulpur. One of the jawans was killed, while the rest were injured," the spokesperson said.

The deceased jawan was identified as Lance Naik Prabin Tamang, a native of Darjeeling in West Bengal.

The injured soldiers were shifted by an Army helicopter to the Base Hospital in Guwahati, where they are in stable condition, the spokesperson said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam
Indian Army
Road accident
India News

What's Brewing

Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards

Myanmar a potential threat to Asian rhinos: Report

Myanmar a potential threat to Asian rhinos: Report

Kantara a religious experience for me: Rishab Shetty

Kantara a religious experience for me: Rishab Shetty

'Black Panther' sequel sees women in the forefront

'Black Panther' sequel sees women in the forefront

Why are we here?: Activists shunted to COP27 sidelines

Why are we here?: Activists shunted to COP27 sidelines

A look at Himachal's Chamba constituency ahead of polls

A look at Himachal's Chamba constituency ahead of polls

Kohli named ICC player of the month for October

Kohli named ICC player of the month for October

Namibian cheetahs hunt first prey on Indian soil

Namibian cheetahs hunt first prey on Indian soil

 