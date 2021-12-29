Arunachal diverting Kokila river for Hollongi greenfield airport

A stretch of the Kokila river in Arunachal Pradesh is being diverted for expansion of runway of the greenfield airport being constructed at Hollongi near Itanagar, which is likely to be ready by August next year.

After reviewing the ongoing construction work of the project, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said the government has acquired about 500 square of land beyond the runway while the Kokila River that runs along the airport boundary is being diverted.

The CM said November next year was the target for completion of the work but the Centre and the state government are pushing for its completion by August.

The greenfield (new) airport, once commissioned, will be the first in the mountain state with a runway of 2300 meters eligible for landing and take off of Boeing 747 aircrafts. Hollongi is situated at 14-km South of state capital, Itanagar.

Khandu said the construction work was going on in the right direction after the hurdles it faced in the past two years due to Covid-19 situation.

He, however, did not say anything about possible adverse environmental impact diversion of the river may have in the area.

He informed that of the 2300 meter runway, work on 1500 meter has been completed. "This is a dream project of entire population of Arunachal Pradesh. We need to thank the Centre and appreciate all the agencies involved in construction of the airport who are working day and night to meet the deadline despite hurdles,” he said.

Khandu assured that the pre-fabricated terminal building will be in place by early next year. "The pre-fabricated terminal building will be temporary while construction of the permanent building will continue. Once the permanent structure is ready, the temporary structures will be utilized as cargo area,” he said.