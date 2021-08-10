Arunachal governor given additional charge of Mizoram

Arunachal governor given additional charge of Mizoram

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad has been given the additional charge of Manipur

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 10 2021, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 23:37 ist
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier B D Mishra (retd). Credit: DH Photo

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier B D Mishra (retd) was on Tuesday given additional charge of Mizroam, according to a communique by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad has been given the additional charge of Manipur, it said.

Mishra will discharge the functions of governor of Mizoram Hari Babu Kambhampati, in addition to his own duties, during the latter's absence on leave, said the communique.

"Ganga Prasad, Governor of Sikkim is appointed to discharge the functions of the Governor of Manipur, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Dr Najma A Heptulla, Governor of Manipur," it said.

These appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, the communique added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Arunachal Pradesh
Sikkim
Mizoram
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

AFI to celebrate August 7 as National Javelin Day

AFI to celebrate August 7 as National Javelin Day

'Cricket no longer the only popular sporting career'

'Cricket no longer the only popular sporting career'

This pump offers free petrol to anyone named 'Neeraj'

This pump offers free petrol to anyone named 'Neeraj'

In Pics | Most polluted countries in the world

In Pics | Most polluted countries in the world

 