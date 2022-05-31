Arunachal Pradesh government plans to groom 250 startups in five years

The Arunachal Pradesh government has approved a startup policy, setting a target to groom 250 startups in the next five years in the state having very less industrial activities.

The new policy was approved by the cabinet on Monday which seeks to transform Arunachal Pradesh into a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship by providing holistic support to local startups through proactive policy intervention and the creation of a network of key ecosystem stakeholders.

"With the passing of this policy, the state government is aiming to boost innovation and research and development capability of the state, develop institutionalised mechanisms to provide funding support, regulatory easing, and preference in public procurement to startups, bolster entrepreneurship and innovation to support the State in achieving its development goals and make startups a key component of the state’s commercial fabric in the next five years," said a statement issued by the office of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Read | Funding winter pushes startups to focus on profitability

In 2020, Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme was launched and saw participation from over 4,000 entrepreneurs. At least 31 startups were selected for seed money prize and incubation and pre-incubation support from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta – Investment Park (IIMCIP) who were engaged as the knowledge partner.

Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP) was established in August 2021, which offered infrastructure and facilities including a co-working space for startups, a meeting room for investors, a multi-purpose conference hall, a classroom and mentors room, an office area and separate spaces for consultants and incubation team.

"With the greater impetus to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Arunachal’, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh is on a mission path to boost up the startup ecosystem with various programs and initiatives," said the statement.