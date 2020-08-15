Arunachal Pradesh launches entrepreneurship development programme on I-Day

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday launched Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme that seeks to support and encourage local youths to become job creators than job seekers and thereby solve the state's problems by applying their skills and innovation.

On the occasion of the nation’s 74th Independence Day, Khandu also unveiled the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Challenge as the first part of the programme undertaken by the department of finance, investment, and planning.

"Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Program is aimed at catalysing an inclusive solution to the motley local challenges by developing a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state and facilitating the aspiring entrepreneurs with comprehensive support and nurturing. The initiative envisions a self-reliant society and a sustainable economy for Arunachal Pradesh by encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs and strengthening their business knowhow to help them sustain and scale new heights. One major goal of the Programme is to inspire the youths of Arunachal Pradesh to become job givers than being job seekers, who will, in the process, create livelihood opportunities for a thousand others in the state," said a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office.

IIM Calcutta Innovation Park has been given the mandate to run the Programme as a knowledge partner.

The Programme will be rolled out in four stages--Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Challenge, Pre-Incubation, Incubation, and Livelihood Accelerator.

"The first stage has been rolled out today and the contest portal for the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Challenge has been declared open. The Challenge is the first step to identifying, promoting, supporting, and nurturing sustainable and locally relevant business ideas and entrepreneurs. Aimed at giving aspiring entrepreneurs a chance to show what their ideas and innovations are capable of, it invites applications from the budding entrepreneurs and innovators from the state. Interested youth and budding entrepreneurs may apply at: http://apstartup.in/," it said.

After thorough evaluation and screening of the applications, 50 top entrepreneurs will be selected for the incubation and pre-incubation programs facilitated by IIM Calcutta Innovation Park. Top 10 entrepreneurs will be awarded upto Rs. 5 Lakhs and the next 40 entrepreneurs will be awarded upto Rs. 4 Lakhs.

The 9-month Pre-Incubation Program would provide solid, ground level support to the budding entrepreneurs to convert their idea or prototypes into products/services with substantial potential for commercialization, whereas the 9-month Incubation Program would help the entrepreneurs with a proof of concept or early stage revenue generating product/service to commercialize or scale-up their ventures. Subsequently, the Livelihood Accelerator Program will be rolled out towards developing the micro-entrepreneurs for a more comprehensive livelihood creation in the state, said the statement.