Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram extends lockdown till April 30

Three states in the Northeast--Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram on Monday decided to extend the lockdown till April 30 while acting on suggestions by different stakeholders to do so to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

The decision comes amid speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could on Tuesday extend the country-wide lockdown till April 30.

Arunachal Pradesh cabinet, which met for the third time since the lockdown was announced, however, decided to allow some vital activities to resume from April 15 while maintaining all safety measures suggested by the Centre.

Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary Naresh Kumar told reporters in Itanagar that the decision to extend the lockdown was taken after consultations with various stakeholders in the state including political parties and NGOs.

The cabinet decided that state government offices would resume work from Wednesday but the social distancing norms must be followed. It decided that officers would attend their duties but only 50% of the lower-level employees would resume their works on a rotation basis. It also decided to allow the resumption of agriculture, horticulture activities keeping in mind the harvesting season. It decided that construction work would resume but no workers from outside the state would be allowed.

The cabinet further decided to allow inter-district transport but the social distancing norms must be followed.

Arunachal Pradesh has reported one COVID-19 positive case so far. The person, hailing from Lohit district had returned from Nizamuddin congregation in West Delhi. He is still in the hospital.

Mizoram reported one positive case so far while Meghalaya has reported no such case yet.