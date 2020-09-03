Arunachal Pradesh records 148 new Covid-19 cases; tally at 4,360

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 4,360 as 148 more people, including 47 security personnel and two health workers, tested positive for the disease on Thursday, an official said.

Of the fresh cases, 31 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 28 from Tirap, 20 from Leparada, 18 from West Siang, 14 from Tawang, six each from Papumpare and West Kameng districts, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said. Five new cases were also detected in Upper Subansiri, four in Changlang, three in East Siang, two each in Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley, Longding, Kurung Kumey and Lohit and one each in Upper Siang, Lower Subansiri and Lower Siang districts, he said.

Barring five, all of them are asymptomatic and have been shifted to Covid Care Centres, he said.

"Forty-seven security personnel, 26 Border Roads Organisation employees and two health workers are among the new patients," Jampa said.

Ninety-six people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,278 active cases, while 3,075 people have recovered from the disease and seven died. A total of 2,248 patients have been cured of the disease in August, while 2,757 people, including 1,036 security personnel, have been diagnosed with the infection during this month, the official said.

The recovery rate among Covid-19 patients in the state stands at 70.52 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex region has reported the highest number of active cases at 223, followed by West Kameng at 152, East Siang at 131, Changlang at 119 and West Siang at 98, Jampa said. The Capital Complex region comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas.

Arunachal Pradesh has so far tested 1,73,469 samples for the infection, including 3,016 on Thursday, he added.