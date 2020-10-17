Arunachal sees 198 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 13,169

Arunachal Pradesh records 198 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 13,169

The state registered a total of 10,071 recoveries

PTI
PTI, Itanagar,
  • Oct 17 2020, 11:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 11:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AP Photo

At least 198 more people, including two security personnel, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the coronavirus caseload in the state to 13,169, a senior health official said on Saturday.

Of the 198 new cases, 72 were reported from the Capital Complex region, Changlang (25), West Siang (21), East Siang (19), Tirap (10) and Lower Dibang Valley (8).

Six cases each were also recorded in Upper Siang, Lower Subansiri and West Kameng, five from Namsai, four from Pakke Kessang, three each from Papumpare and Lepa Rada, two each from Kamle, East Kameng, Longding and Siang and one each from Upper Subansiri and Dibang Valley respectively, the official said.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

Barring 35, all the new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to Covid care centres, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

"Two state police personnel and a health care worker from Changlang are among the new patients," the SSO informed. Eleven undertrial prisoners of Central Jail at Jully, near here, were also found to have contracted the disease, he said.

Altogether 182 people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,071, Dr Jampa said, adding that the recovery rate now stands at 76.47 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 3,068 active cases, while 30 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 1,441, Dr Jampa said.

As many as 2,89,502 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, including 2,507 on Friday, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Arunachal Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

How satire site Babylon Bee, capitalises on confusion

How satire site Babylon Bee, capitalises on confusion

DH Toon | Bihar Assembly polls: 'Ache din' loading...

DH Toon | Bihar Assembly polls: 'Ache din' loading...

IPL 2020 | RR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | RR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

Never expected to bag the first rank, says NEET topper

Never expected to bag the first rank, says NEET topper

Online shopping the pandemic away? There's a better way

Online shopping the pandemic away? There's a better way

 