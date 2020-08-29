Arunachal Pradesh reports 112 Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 3,745

The Covid-19 tally of Arunachal Pradesh rose to 3,745 on Saturday as 112 more people tested positive for the infection, while two more fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to seven, a health department official said.

A 65-year-old woman from Naharlagun area in the Capital Complex region and an Army man, aged 44, succumbed to the disease, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

"The woman died at a Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) in Chimpu on Friday. She was also suffering from kidney-related problems for the last two years. The Army man breathed his last at a military hospital in Tenga in West Kameng district on Thursday," he said.

Of the new cases, 23 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 18 from Papumpare, 17 from Siang, 10 each from West Kameng and Lower Siang, eight from East Siang, five each from Tawang and East Kameng districts.

Four fresh cases were also reported from Changlang, three each from Anjaw and West Siang, two each from Leparada, Pakke Kessang and Tirap districts, Jampa said.

Barring five, all of them are asymptomatic and have been shifted to Covid Care Centres, he said.

"Two Army personnel from Tawang and East Siang districts and thirty paramilitary jawans -- 17 in Siang, seven in Lower Siang, four in Papumpare and two in Leparada are among the new patients," the official said.

Eighty-eight people were discharged from hospitals on Friday, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 2,709, Jampa said.

The recovery rate in the state currently stands at 72.33 percent, he said, adding that 1,927 people have been cured of the disease since the beginning of this month.

A total of 2,274 people, including 817 security personnel, have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in the state since August 1, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh has 1,029 active Covid-19 cases at present.

West Kameng has the highest number of active cases at 160, followed by the Capital Complex region at 148, East Siang district at 142 and Changlang at 98, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas.

The state has so far tested 1,58,993 samples for the infection including, 3,171 on Friday, Dr Jampa added.