Arunachal Pradesh shuts over 200 government schools with zero enrollment

The Arunachal Pradesh government has closed down over 200 government shools having zero enrollment as part of its efforts to revamp education system in the state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu told reporters in Itanagar on Saturday that schools without students were posing a financial stress on the government. The government is indentifying more such schools and stressed on converting the defunct government schools into successful models like Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS).

Expressing concern over the poor quality of education in government-run schools, Khandu said, "Government school teachers are highly paid compared to those teaching in NGO-run schools but the difference between quality of education between these schools is stark. We are producing certificate holders but not people with real knowledge.”

A teacher in the state, however, said many parents were not enrolling their students in government-run schools due to deteriorating standard of teaching.

Khandu said this during signing of MoUs with NGOs to run three Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the state, one each at Nyapin in Kurung Kumey district, Khela in Tirap and at Tirbin in Leparada district.

The MoUs were signed between the Arunachal Pradesh Ekalvya Model Residential School Society and NGOs - Gyamar Art & Cultural Society to run the Nyapin school, Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti to run the Khela school and VKV Arunachal Trust to run the EMRS at Tirbin.

EMRS is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the state government through the department of Social Justice and Empowerment and Tribal Affairs to ensure all tribal students get access to quality education in remote tribal areas. It is a premium co-educational institute for classes from VI to XII.

Watch latest videos by DH here: