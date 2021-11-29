Arunachal Pradesh to pay ex-gratia for Covid-19 deaths

The Arunachal Pradesh government will pay ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the next of the kin of those who have died due to Covid-19 in the state, officials said on Monday.

The ex-gratia will be paid to the next of kin of those dead in coronavirus subject to the condition that they are permanent residents of Arunachal Pradesh or if they are not, their death had occurred in the state, the officials said.

The decision was taken after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued guidelines for the grant under the Disaster Management Act 2005. The state government has approved for the grant from the State Disaster Response Fund as per the guidelines of the union health ministry, they said adding the state disaster management secretary Dani Sulu had issued the order last week.

Read | 'No state should deny ex-gratia to kin of Covid victim'

The union health and family welfare ministry has issued simplified guidelines as per the direction of the Supreme Court for issuing death certificate and official documents stating the exact cause of death to the family members of deceased who died due to Covid-19. Based on the SC direction, the NDMA issued guidelines to Arunachal Pradesh for payment of ex-gratia to the family members of those dead due to the pandemic, the officials said.

As per the NDMA guidelines the district disaster management authorities will ensure the process of claim, verification, sanction and final disbursement of the ex-gratia through a simple people friendly procedure. However, those who have already claimed ex-gratia assistance from any other scheme of either the state or the Centre will not be eligible, the officials said.

Deaths occurring within 30 days from the day of testing or from the date of being clinically determined will be regarded as death due to Covid even if it takes place outside the hospital.

If a Covid-19 person is admitted in the hospital and dies after 30 days, then too the death will be treated as being due to the pandemic. If the claim for cause of death is not clear, then it should be placed in the grievances redressal committee or Covid death ascertaining committee, which will be chaired by the additional deputy commissioners of the respective districts, the order issued by Sulu said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: