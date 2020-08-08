Arunachal Pradesh's Covid-19 tally crosses 2,000-mark with 101 fresh cases

Arunachal Pradesh's coronavirus tally crossed the 2,000-mark on Saturday as 101 more people, including 46 security personnel, tested positive for the disease, a Health Department official said.

With the fresh infections, the total number of cases rose to 2,049, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

Of the new cases, 11 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 34 from East Kameng district, 21 from East Siang, 12 from Changlang, six from Lohit, five each from Lower Siang and West Kameng, three from Tawang and one each from Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley, Longding and Papumpare, he said.

All, barring four, are asymptomatic and have been shifted to Covid Care Centres, Jampa said.

"Forty-six security personnel are among the fresh patients. A healthcare worker from the Capital complex region has tested positive for the disease," he said.

A total of 81 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 720, while 1,326 have recovered from the disease and three died of it, he said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has 136 active Covid-19 cases, followed by Changlang (145), Namsai (102), East Kameng (72), East Siang (64) and Lohit (37), Jampa said.

The recovery rate in Arunachal Pradesh has significantly improved since August 1, as 542 patients have been discharged from hospitals from the beginning of the month, he said.

The state reported 567 fresh cases in August so far.

"A total of 230 security personnel have been diagnosed with the disease since August 1," he said.

The state government has so far tested 1,01,947 samples for Covid-19, he added.

Arunachal Pradesh reported its first coronavirus case on April 2 and the patient recovered from the disease on April 16. The state registered its second case on May 24.