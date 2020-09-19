Arunachal Pradesh's Covid-19 tally crosses 7,000-mark with 183 new cases

Arunachal Pradesh's Covid-19 tally crossed the 7,000-mark on Saturday as 183 more people, including 28 security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The fresh infections have taken the northeastern state's caseload to 7,005, he said.

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at 93, followed by Papumpare (32) and Lower Dibang Valley (10), State Surveillance Officer, Dr Lobsang Jampa, said.

"Sixteen Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, eight Army men and four Assam Rifles jawans were among the new patients," he said.

A personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and a State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) sleuth also contracted the disease, the official said.

As many as 171 more people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals on Friday, he said.

The recovery rate among the Covid-19 patients in the state stands at 72.89 per cent, Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,886 active coronavirus cases, while 5,106 people have recovered from the disease and 13 patients have died of the infection so far, he said.

A total of 2,929 people, including 433 security personnel, have been diagnosed with the disease since September 1, while 2,246 people have been cured of it during this period, the official said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has 690 active Covid-19 cases, followed by Papumpare (202), West Siang (167), East Siang (137) and Changlang (119), Jampa said.

The state has so far tested 2,18,285 samples for Covid-19, including 2,083 on Friday, he added.