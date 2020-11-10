Arunachal Pradesh's Covid-19 tally rises to 15,484

Arunachal Pradesh's Covid-19 tally mounted to 15,484 as 48 more people, including an Assam Rifles jawan and a health worker, tested positive for the infection, an official said on Tuesday.

Of the 48 new cases, 13 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 5 from Lepa Rada and 4 cases each from Tirap and West Kameng.

Three fresh cases each were also registered in Lower Dibang Valley, Changlang and Lohit, two each in Lower Siang, Papumpare, Shi-Yomi and Anjaw and one each in West Siang, East Kameng, Upper Siang, Namsai and Longding districts respectively, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

"Three new cases were detected through TrueNat method and 45 found through rapid antigen test," Dr Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate in the state currently stands at 09.81 per cent. Barring 16, all new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to Covid Care Centres, he said.

Altogether 85 people were discharged from hospitals on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,966, Dr Jampa said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 90.19 per cent, while the fatality ratio stands at 0.29 per cent, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,472 active Covid-19 cases. The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 854, followed by West Kameng (78), Shi-Yomi (61), East Siang (56) and Lower Dibang Valley (54), Dr Jampa said.

The state has so far tested 3,34,117 samples for Covid-19, including 1,715 on Monday, the SSO added.