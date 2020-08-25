Arunachal seeks special protection under Sixth Schedule of the Constitution

Amid agitation for two autonomous councils, Arunachal Pradesh cabinet has approved a proposal seeking Constitutional amendments to bring the entire state under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution or strengthen Article 371H for special protection of the state's indigenous people, culture and resources.

Home minister, Bamang Felix told reporters in Itanagar on Tuesday that the proposal would be placed in the state Assembly on Thursday for approval before it is submitted to the Centre.

"There is a wrong impression that Arunachal Pradesh is protected by the Inner Line Permit system. Actually, there is no strong mechanism in place for constitutional protection to our land, culture and customs even 34 years of its statehood and despite being a tribal state. Although some organisations have been demanding autonomous councils under Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for some districts (Mon and Patkai region), there is a need to bring the entire state under the Sixth Schedule," Felix said.

"So the government has decided to move the Centre seeking Constitutional amendment to bring Arunachal under the Sixth Schedule or strengthen the provisions in Article 371-H for proper special protection to our tribal population, culture, land, customs and identity," he added.

The proposal includes strengthening Article 371-H by inserting clauses to protect religious and social practices, customary laws and procedures of the tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, administration of civil and criminal justice system involving decisions according to customary laws and ownership and transfer of land and resources of the tribes.

"This is a historic decision," he said.

Under the Sixth Schedule, special rights have been given to the indigenous population through the formation of autonomous councils. There are 10 such councils in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura at present.

Nagaland, on the other hand, enjoys special protection under Article 371-A, which states that no central act would be effective until the same is endorsed by the state legislative Assembly.

Arunachal Pradesh that shares border with Myanmar, China and Bhutan is under Article 371-H, which does not provide special rights and protection to the indigenous communities.

Felix said the decision was taken based on recommendations put forward by various community-based organisations during a consultation organised by the state government on August 19.