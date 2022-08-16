Arunachal to tap hydroelectricity for border villages

Arunachal setting up 17 mini-hydro electric projects to light up border villages

Construction of the hydel projects has already started and is likely to be completed next year

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Aug 16 2022, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 21:59 ist

In a push to Atmanirbhar Bharat, Arunachal Pradesh government is setting up 17 micro-hydroelectric projects in order to provide "reliable and non-polluting" electricity to the remote villages situated along the Indo-China borders.

Construction of the hydel projects has already started and is likely to be completed next year. "The project will also enable community ownership wherein their operations will be handed over to community or Border Guarding Forces," Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said Monday.

The projects were taken up after it was observed that many people were shifting from the border villages due to a lack of basic facilities including electricity. "We aim to create model villages in the remote border areas with best infrastructure facilities and services to prevent depopulation of these villages. So, development of the border areas has been our primary focus," Khandu said. 

"The Vibrant Village Programme, which was announced in this year's union budget has the potential to bring in all-round development in the border areas. This programme is in tune with the existing border development initiatives in the state. We aim to work by converging the State and Central schemes for overall development of border areas in the state," Khandu further said. 

The state government has earmarked Rs 16 crore for providing 6,000 streetlights in 700 border villages. Solar electrification of eight remote villages in Tali circle of Kra Daadi district was also carried out in partnership with Sri Sri Rural Development Trust, in which one third of the total expenditure of Rs 1.5 crore was contributed by the trust and rest was borne by the state government.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arunachal Pradesh
Electricity
hydroelectricity
India News

What's Brewing

World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on Oct 31

World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on Oct 31

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

What does FIFA's AIFF ban mean for India?

What does FIFA's AIFF ban mean for India?

IIT to probe 'vulgar' Bhojpuri songs played on I-Day

IIT to probe 'vulgar' Bhojpuri songs played on I-Day

Gram Panchayat to launch website for unmarried people

Gram Panchayat to launch website for unmarried people

One of the brightest stars is dying before our eyes

One of the brightest stars is dying before our eyes

 