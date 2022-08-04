Arunachal's new airport named Donyi Polo, to begin operations on Aug 15

The greenfield airport at Hollongi near Itanagar, which will start operations on August 15, was named Donyi Polo Airport on Thursday, as per an official statement.

The airport, about 15 km from the state capital, is built at a cost of Rs 645 crore under the Centre's Capital Connectivity Scheme. It will be able to accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours and will be the first in Arunachal Pradesh with a runway of 2,300 metres, suitable for operating of Boeing 747s, one of the largest passenger aircraft.

"This name of the lone airport in the capital city will symbolise the age-old tradition and rich cultural heritage of the tribal state and also will reflect the people's age-old indigenous reverence on the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo)," said a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office after the cabinet approved the name.

The first flight test-landed at the airport on July 19.

At present, there is no airport in the vicinity of the state capital, the closest one being Lilabari airport in Assam’s North Lakhimpur district, around 80 km away.

With an area of 4,100 sqm, the airport is equipped with all modern facilities for passengers, officials said.

The terminal is an energy-efficient building with a rainwater harvesting system and sustainable landscape, they said.

The state cabinet also approved various proposals for the upgradation of health infrastructure.

Among these, was the proposal for setting up six-bed Intensive Care Unit facilities at BPGH Pasighat, and general hospitals in Aalo, Bomdila, Tezu Khonsa and Ziro at an estimated cost of Rs 6.06 crore.

Further, the cabinet was briefed about the actionable points of the meeting of chief ministers with the prime minister on July 24 in New Delhi.