Arvind Kejriwal govt-like sops in Assam Budget ahead of next year's polls

From free electricity to a dedicated and free bus service for women and cash transfer to economically weaker sections---the new state Budget of BJP-led Assam government announced several Arvind Kejriwal-like sops ahead of next year's Assembly elections.

Calling the budget as an emulation of Arvind Kejriwal's free service model, Aminul Islam, general secretary of the opposition AIUDF said, "Since Kejriwal won Delhi elections with free sops, BJP is also trying to do so. But people of Assam won't vote for BJP again as it was trying to destroy the identity of the Assamese people through CAA. They are dividing people on the basis of religion." This, according to the Opposition Congress and AIUDF was aimed at next year's Assembly polls.

The Budget 2020-21 presented in the state Assembly by finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday proposed to provide free electricity to all households whose monthly electricity consumption is up to 30 units. "30 units of electricity is considered sufficient to support the basic electricity consumption needs of a household, like lights, ceiling fans and domestic appliances. Currently, 14 lakh families consume electricity up to 30 units monthly.

This initiative will immediately benefit families belonging to the bottom of the pyramid including tea garden workers, families living below poverty line and our SC-ST population," Sarma said in his budget speech.

Sarma, who had earlier criticised Kejriwal's free service initiatives, however, said although the scheme would cost Rs 250 crore annually to the state exchequer, it would help such families to save substantial amount for education of their children. "This will also encourage such families to check wastage of electricity," he said.

The budget also allocated another Rs 300 crore for Assam Power Distribution Company to enable it provide tariff relief to consumers as it was planning to hike power tariff soon. The Budget also decided to continue the existing subsidy to around 38 lakh (Domestic-A) consumers at Rs. 1.01 per unit for 120 units per month.

The Budget also announced a scheme named ‘Bhraman Sarathi’ under which a new free bus service will be introduced for women and senior citizens in Guwahati. "This scheme will not only ensure safe and comfortable travel but will also encourage them to use public transport instead of private vehicles. These buses, painted in pink, will be on some of the busiest routes through the day," Sarma said. It also announced that the government would provide free bus travel for youth who will be attempting examinations or travelling for job interviews.

The Budget also proposed to provide seed capital of Rs 50,000 to two lakh youths to allow them form self-help-groups to start entrepreneurship venture.

"Every village will also have a youths economic group, who will be made vital part of any economic activity, government schemes or jobs in the village itself," Sarma said.

The budget also decided to provide cash of Rs 10,000 per year to bank accounts of economically weaker families to buy food items and medicines.