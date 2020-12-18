As Shilbhadra Dutta resigns, TMC sees third exit in second days

Yet another Trinamool Congress (MLA) tendered his resignation from the party on Friday, fuelling speculation that he may join the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections next year. TMC MLA Shilbhadra Dutta from the Barrackpore Assembly constituency in North 24 Paraganas district sent his resignation letter to party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“With due regards to you (Mamata Banerjee) I am tendering my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and its associate organisation held by me with immediate effect,” stated Dutta.

Speaking to reporters Dutta said that he would not resign as an MLA as he was elected by the people and could not leave them in the lurch.

“Why should I resign as MLA? I was elected by the people. If I resign where will they go?” said Dutta.

As for the reason why he resigned from the TMC, he said that he was of the opinion that in the present scenario he was “unfit in TMC.”

The two time MLA had earlier voiced his discontent against poll strategist Prashant Kishor and a section of the TMC leadership.

Reacting to the development, senior TMC leader and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said that Dutta should have spoken to the party leadership about his grievances rather than resigning outright.

“He is a senior leader. He should have contacted the top leadership rather than resigning. I know that he had some issues with a section of local party leaders. How can that be a good reason for leaving the party in the current situation,” said Hakim.

The development comes within days of rebel TMC MLA and former Minister Suvendu Adhikari had resigned from the party. Another TMC MLA Jitendra Tewari from the Pandabeswar Assembly constituency also resigned from the party on Thursday.