ASI suspended for beating 13-year-old boy in police station

An Assistant Sub Inspector of Police has been suspended for allegedly beating a 13-year-old boy inside the police station for stealing biscuits in Assam's Morigaon district, police said on Tuesday.

In a video that went viral on social media, it was seen that ASI Upen Chandra Bordoloi was beating up the boy who kept seeking forgiveness but the police official continued assaulting him.

Bordoloi was suspended with immediate effect and further investigations were on, a police officer said.

This is a second incident within a week of police officials being suspended for indiscipline. A traffic constable of Paltan Bazar Traffic Branch was suspended last week for allegedly misbehaving with a person who was also arrested for allegedly violating traffic rules.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed the police to apologise to the victim and ensure that such incidents do not take place.

Sarma said that the police have been asked to deal politely with the general public but should be tough with criminals.

Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that such incidents of indiscipline by the police will not be tolerated and action has been taken against the concerned persons.

Check out DH's latest videos: