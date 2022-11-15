Asked officials to be more generous with marks to Bengal board students: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, stirred a fresh row, claiming that after coming to power, she asked officials to be more generous with marks as students of the West Bengal boards compete with those from CBSE, ICSE and other boards.

The chief minister, besides talking about the state government’s initiatives in the education sector, told the students that children of her generation didn’t get anything, there wasn’t anyone to offer even bread. But this doesn’t mean that the present generation should stay deprived of basic necessities.

“Do you know? After coming to power I said, listen! There’s CBSE, there’s ICSE… Our boys (students) will go for competition. There, if boys and girls with CBSE curriculum score 98, 99, and our boys and girls don’t, how will they participate in the competition? For that sake, increase the scores,” the chief minister revealed.

Banerjee addressed a gathering of students at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

The state government is offering Rs 10,000 in bank accounts of class XII students studying in schools and madrasas under the state government’s administrative control. This money is meant for buying smartphones, tablets, or PCs.

In her address, Banerjee also told the students that there’s a scope for committing errors while working, but corrections could be made. She told students that there are people who have no affection for the state and indulge in negative propaganda.

She asked students to refrain from watching television news, and apply their minds and crosscheck facts.

Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in the state assembly questioned Banerjee’s claims made before the students.

Banerjee has also apologised for Trinamool minister Akhil Giri’s comments made against President Droupadi Murmu.

“I condemn the utterings of my MLA. I am really sorry for that. I apologise on behalf of the party. My party (has) already apologised for that particular issue, because I have great regards of (the) President, personally… (On) Prime Minister and others, we don’t comment personally. This is not our party’s culture,” the chief minister said, adding that the minister has already been cautioned, and if such a thing happens in future, the party will react accordingly.

The BJP MLAs, led by Adhikari, went to Raj Bhavan to protest against the incident and demanded action against the minister.