Assam: 56% road accident victims from 2018 to 2021 aged 18-35

A total of 8,803 persons died in road accidents in Assam in the last three years among which 56 per cent belong to the most productive age group of 18 to 35 years.

Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary informed this at a meeting of the State Road Safety Council in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Patowary said the state reported 23,191 road accidents between 2018 and 2021, out of which 6,149 involved two-wheelers. Overspeeding was found to have caused about 75% of the mishaps, he added.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Assam police, State PWD, NHAI, NHIDCL, excise, health and education department in which the minister reviewed the action taken by the stakeholders on implementation of road safety laws in the state.

Patowary said taking into account the scenario, the state government launched a drive to check riding of motorcycles without helmets, over speeding and drink driving. "Since December 1, more than 11,000 cases of riding without helmet have been detected by the transport department," Patowary said.

He said the department set a target to ensure zero accidents on the night of December 31 this year. At least 29 persons died in road accidents between December 31 last year and January 1, 2021, in 69 road mishaps, he said.

As a part of the initiative to achieve the goal of zero accident on the last day of this year and overall reduction of accidents throughout the state, Patowary on Tuesday flagged off nine highly advanced Traffic Interceptor Vehicles (TIV).

The newly deployed TIVs will be operational in Baksa, Dhubri, Hojai, Karbi Anglong, Morigaon, Sivasagar, Kamrup, Lakhimpur districts and also will be used by the Central squad of the Commissioner of Transport.

Earlier 15 TIVs were deployed and 11 speed guns were distributed for effective enforcement of traffic regulations. The TIVs are fitted with Automatic Number Plate Recognition System (ANPR) camera, which may be used not just in detecting over-speeding cases, but also for other offences like non-wearing of helmet and seatbelt along with breath analyzers to enforce against drunken driving.

