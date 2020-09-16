Assam Accord committee's report under consideration of state govt: Home Ministry to Rajya Sabha

Assam Accord committee submits report to state govt

  Sep 16 2020
  updated: Sep 16 2020
A high-level committee set up by the Home Ministry to suggest ways for providing constitutional safeguards to the indigenous people of Assam has submitted its report to the state government and the recommendations are under examination, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

The committee with more than a dozen members was set up as per the Clause 6 of the 1985 Assam Accord.

"The high-level committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Clause 6 of Assam Accord has submitted its report to the government of Assam and its recommendations are under examination of the state government," Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply to a question.

According to the terms and conditions of the committee, "The committee will assess the appropriate level of reservation of seats in Assam Legislative Assembly and local bodies for the Assamese people."

"The committee will recommend the appropriate level of reservations in employment under the government of Assam for the Assamese people," according to a Home Ministry notification. 

