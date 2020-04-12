Assam all-party meet offers gratitude to frontline personnel in battle against coronavirus

An all-party meeting called by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday decided to proceed unitedly to tackle the challenges posed by COVID-19 and offer gratitude to the frontline personnel in this battle, including the health workers and police.

Apart from the BJP and its ruling alliance AGP and BPF, all major opposition parties such as the Congress, AIUDF and CPI(M) participated in the meeting and put forward suggestions in combatting the coronavirus outbreak.

"Hosted an all-party meeting in Guwahati and discussed our united fight against #COVID19. I thanked them for their participation and valuable suggestions. We are all together in this fight. #TogetherWeCan," Sonowal said in a tweet after the meeting.

Talking about the outcome of the discussion in another tweet, he said, "I am glad to share that leaders of all the political parties have taken a joint resolution to thank frontline health workers, security forces and all those who are leading our fight against #COVID19.

"In this hour of crisis, we are together as #TeamAssam, serving the people."

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the gathering about the state's preparedness and steps taken to prevent the outbreak of the disease.

"At an all-party meeting convened by HCM @sarbanandsonwal a collective decision was taken to extend our heartfelt gratefulness to frontline health workers, police, and all support staff who have displayed exemplary dedication in our battle against #Covid_19. We remain indebted," he said in a tweet.

Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass, senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain, Independent Lok Sabha MP Naba Sarania and AIUDF MLA Hafiz Bashir Ahmed were among those who attended the meeting.

AGP president and state Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary represented the party at the deliberations.

Assam has reported 29 COVID-19 cases so far, including a death.