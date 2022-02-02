Assam announces reward for info on rhino poachers

The Assam Police on Wednesday announced cash rewards for persons providing information leading to the arrest of three alleged criminals involved in poaching of famed one-horned rhinos in Kaziranga National Park (KNP) and recovery of rhino horns.

Special Director General of Police (law and order) and head of Anti-Rhino Poaching Task Force, GP Singh, posted on Twitter photograph of three persons, Abdul Matin, Ataur Rahman and Asmat Ali, who are allegedly involved in poaching of rhinos. The three are residents of Biswanath district in North Assam, which also covers a part of the 920-square kilometre national park.

Singh announced that cash of Rs 2 lakh would be given to anyone leading to the arrest of each of them while Rs 5 lakh would be offered to those helping in the recovery of rhino horns.

The latest census of rhinos in 2018 found 2,413 rhinos in KNP, which is the highest in the world.

Also Read — Fringe area farmers in Assam's rhino hubs take up vermicomposting to help in conservation

The step comes days after the carcass of a rhino was recovered inside the park with its horn missing (January 19). Forest department officials said the rhino was killed by poachers and its horn taken. Singh was rushed to KNP for steps to nab the poachers and enhance security measures in and around the park to stop rhino poaching. A team of commando forces has been deployed to help the forest guards and drones have been pressed into service for a vigil against poachers.

Rhinos in KNP have been a target for international poachers as there is huge demand for rhino horns in South East Asian nations, such as China and Vietnam, where the same is used in the preparation of traditional medicines. There is a belief that rhino horns contain medicinal properties, including aphrodisiacs, even as the same has been strongly rejected by researchers and scientists.

The Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1985 is one of the major tourist attractions mainly due to the iconic one-one-horned rhinos.

This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his "Maan Ki Baat" programme lauded community initiatives to protect and conserve rhinos in Kaziranga.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: